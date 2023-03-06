Another round of accumulating snow likely arrives later this week

A mix of heavy, wet snow and some rain last night through today made for a slushy morning commute. Eau Claire's temp actually remained above freezing all night with a low of 33, and continued into the upper 30s during the afternoon, which is when some rain began to mix in. There was more rain further south and the snow stuck better further north where temps were a bit cooler.
Reports of 3 to 4 inches were widespread north of WI-29 with this system, with totals between 1 and 3 inches to the south of WI-29. Eau Claire picked up 1.8", though no snow was able to stick long enough to be measured after about 8am, so more snow fell that melted on contact with the ground.
Much higher snow totals were reported just to our north, with reports of 6" to 8"+ in Burnett, Sawyer, and Washburn counties, and it's likely we were only a few degrees too warm for those totals.
Highs did climb above freezing today, even up north, but most of Western Wisconsin made it to the upper 30s to even near 40. That caused afternoon and evening melting, though that could cause problems overnight as temps fall back below freezing into the low/mid 20s.
Untreated surfaces with standing water will likely freeze back into ice, possibly creating black ice for tomorrow morning. More melting is likely midweek with highs near 40 each of the next two days, but again watch for re-freezing with overnight lows again in the 20s.
The late week snow chance is what the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team is most concerned about. At this point, snow totals, exact timing, and travel impacts cannot be brought down to the level of detail necessary just yet, but snow does look likely, and snow blower amounts are possible. This means that travel impacts are also likely, but details are still too fuzzy to talk about how much of an impact to expect.
Nonetheless, stick with Stormtracker 18 over the next couple days as this system gets closer as we'll iron out the details. As of now, the most likely timing is Thursday evening through Friday morning.
Cooler temps return for the weekend after that system passes with another round of snow possible early next week.