Another round of scattered storms expected Tuesday afternoon/evening

Scattered thunderstorms rumbled across Western Wisconsin Monday afternoon, dropping very short bursts of heavy rain along with smaller swaths of hail. Most hail was pea sized, but there were a few spots near the Rusk-Chippewa county line that picked up very close to severe sized hail. To be severe, hail needs to have a diameter of 1", about the size of a quarter (measured at largest cross-section).
Renee Hoffmann sent this pic of hailstones, and that one stone might be quarter-sized, though most were dime to nickel sized hailstones.
There was also a straight-line wind gust of 67mph measured at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
The cell that produced that was fairly small and stayed mainly between North Crossing and highway 29. As of Monday afternoon, there weren't any reports of damage near the airport so it's possible that the severe gust was only experienced at the airport.
Scattered storms continue this evening, but are mostly east of highway 53. They'll go away later this evening, though chances return tomorrow afternoon.
Where it did rain more than a few minutes, between 1/4" and 1" of rain measured up. Eau Claire got about 1/3" at the airport but only three one-hundredths of an inch at our studio just south of I-94. Most of the rain stayed north and east of Eau Claire. Just like today, tomorrow's round of scattered showers and storms could produce hail and gusty winds that have a chance at being borderline severe.
A Level 1 risk for isolated severe storms is in effect for roughly the same areas that had storms today. Humidity decreases slightly overnight but returns tomorrow with that chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday and Thursday will remain dry with lower humidity as dew points will settle in the mid 50s. Humidity returns Thursday night into Friday along with more chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, and those slight chances will last through Saturday night. Hot and humid weather is expected early next week.