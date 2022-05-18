Another round of strong storms expected Thursday evening

Temperatures were cooler today with highs ranging from the low 60s in central Wisconsin to the low 70s closer to the Minnesota border. That warmer push of air from the west is a warm front upon which storms will form this evening.
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8pm for threats this evening mainly northwest of Eau Claire. Storms this evening could contain large hail and damaging straight-line wind gusts. Those storms will fizzle out after 9pm or so and the sky will partially clear through the rest of the night as lows drop to the upper 40s.
Storms tomorrow are a bit more likely to be strong since there will likely be more strong to severe storms covering a larger area than this evening's risk. In addition, the strongest storms tomorrow evening/night will likely be a bit stronger than the strongest storms this evening.
There will be a low threat for tornadoes tomorrow with a greater risk of straight-line wind gusts. The greatest risk could end up being very large hail.
As for the timing, expect a few scattered showers with isolated thunder beginning midday, but these shouldn't be severe. A stronger line of storms is likely by late afternoon through the early evening.
Strong storms could continue overnight, too, as storms continue to develop behind that first round.
Scattered showers and storms will last through mid-morning Friday before the sky clears later in the day.
Thursday may feel a bit humid before the storms move through. That humidity will be gone by Friday and a chilly breeze will pick up. Highs will only be in the mid 60s again Friday afternoon, and temps will continue to cool into the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will both be in the upper 50s by afternoon, though Sunday might be able to hit 60.
Of greater concern is the low temps Saturday night and Sunday night. Lows will likely drop to the upper 30s both nights, and typically cool spots north and east of Eau Claire could drop into the mid 30s. Where temps do drop to the mid 30s, patchy frost will be possible.
Temps will slowly warm next week but remain below average and contain slight chances for rain.