Another round of winter temperatures before Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

A rather boring week of weather is upon us and with it comes temperatures that make it seem like we're still in February.
Monday will be quiet and cool with clouds early in the morning and sunshine coming in the afternoon. High temperatures will hit the low 30s, which is below average for early March.
Winds will be breezy for Monday from the northwest at 8 to 15 mph. This will keep wind chills down in the teens.
Overnight, those winds will turn to the south. We'll drop into the low teens and find ourselves under a mostly clear sky.
Tuesday will be our one warmer day as high temperatures will climb towards the low 40s. We'll get a mix of sunshine and cloud cover before a weak wave moves in late in the afternoon.
There might be a few flurries in the mix late Tuesday up north, but we'll be mostly dry otherwise.
After that, we set ourselves into a cooler pattern with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens or even the single digits through the weekend.
There's hardly any chance for rain or snow the next week. A pretty below average and dull week of March.