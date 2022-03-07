 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Another round of winter temperatures before Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Another round of winter temperatures before Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday
National - CPC 6-10 Day Temp Outlook.png

A rather boring week of weather is upon us and with it comes temperatures that make it seem like we're still in February. 

Monday will be quiet and cool with clouds early in the morning and sunshine coming in the afternoon. High temperatures will hit the low 30s, which is below average for early March. 

Wind Forecast - 4 Day.png

Winds will be breezy for Monday from the northwest at 8 to 15 mph. This will keep wind chills down in the teens.

Overnight, those winds will turn to the south. We'll drop into the low teens and find ourselves under a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday will be our one warmer day as high temperatures will climb towards the low 40s. We'll get a mix of sunshine and cloud cover before a weak wave moves in late in the afternoon.

Thermostat Forecast - Daybreak.png

There might be a few flurries in the mix late Tuesday up north, but we'll be mostly dry otherwise. 

After that, we set ourselves into a cooler pattern with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens or even the single digits through the weekend. 

There's hardly any chance for rain or snow the next week. A pretty below average and dull week of March. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Tags