Another shot at strong to severe isolated storms Tuesday, less wind and humidity

It certainly was a busy evening Monday after multiple rounds of storms led to golf ball size hail and reports of a funnel and a tornado. So far, there is no confirmation of the reported tornado near Colfax. The National Weather Service will likely survey the damage later Tuesday.
The leftover moisture from those storms has led to some patchy dense fog early Tuesday. Most of this will quickly lift as the sun comes out and we'll see visibility greatly improve through 7 am.
Mid-level clouds will then take over leaving us mostly cloudy through the rest of the day. Winds will be lighter out of the north at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will only get into the low 70s as a weak cold front slowly crosses Wisconsin.
That front will prompt another chance for strong to severe storms across parts of the Chippewa Valley.
A level 1 isolated risk for strong to severe storms has been placed in the darker green shaded area.
A level 2 scattered risk for severe storms is in southeast Clark and Jackson county.
Storms will pop up around the lunch hour and the chance for severe will continue through the later afternoon. Large hail and strong wind gusts are the main threats. It will be much less widespread and likely less intense than Monday.
Heat and humidity come back Wednesday. Temps head back into the 80s and we may even hit our first 90 Thursday. There's a chance for strong to severe storms each day through Friday.
Be sure to check back in each day as these potentially dangerous storm forecasts continue to change.