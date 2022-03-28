Another sloppy spring storm keeps us below average this week

The cold sunshine from the weekend spills over into the work week but mother nature has yet another spring storm for you to deal with Tuesday to Thursday.
Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures towards 40. Winds will be light due to high pressure across the area. There's not much happening for your Monday.
Overnight, lows will only drop towards 30 with cloud cover increasing as the next system moves in.
Cloud cover will keep us near 40 again Tuesday afternoon before the rain starts. It will become very windy as gusts up to 30+ mph develops.
Late Tuesday, we'll see a weak line of rain showers move into western Wisconsin. Depending on temperatures, we'll see a chance for an icy mix through the overnight into Wednesday morning.
It will all turn back over to rain, with the chance for some general thunder throughout Wednesday.
Rain continues overnight into Thursday too, but as temps drop, we may see snow develop instead. Much like last week, this would lead us to minor accumulations on grassy surfaces and the potential for some slick roads.
We'll see anywhere from 1/2'' to 1'' of rain with isolated higher totals from Tuesday through Thursday.
This spring storm wraps up Thursday afternoon and Friday stays dry. Temperatures remain below average into the weekend too with another chance for rain or snow Saturday.