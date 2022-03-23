Another soggy day with a chance for flakes

This large spring storm sticks around for another 24 hours but before it goes it wants to try to bring us some snow.
Wednesday will be cloudy, breezy and soggy. High temps will climb towards the low 40s. Winds will be from the north at 8 to 15 mph. It will feel like a nice, chilly spring day.
Rain will continue on and off throughout the day. So far, we've had 1.15'' in Eau Claire. We're expecting another 0.1'' to 0.5'' of rain across the valley.
While surface temperatures are going to stay above freezing for most of us, mid atmospheric level temperatures will fall below freezing allow the precipitation to turn to a little bit of snow.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Taylor County until 1 pm. Glaze ice and some light snowfall accumulation could lead to slippery road conditions.
Any snow that falls across most of the Chippewa Valley will melt on contact, especially as temperatures climb above freezing through the afternoon. Still, some places northeast could find themselves with a quick inch of snow before it can melt quick enough.
We'll see a chance for some flurries into Thursday morning, but the system will be moving eastwards and leaving us dry for most of the day. It will then be cloudy with highs in the 40s.
Friday, another wave will try and bring us some light rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the low 40s before dropping into the upper 30s over the weekend.