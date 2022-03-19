Another warm day filled with sunshine to start Spring

Saturday is the last day of Astronomical Winter. Astronomical Spring starts on Sunday, March 20.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with cool lows in the upper 20s. A high pressure system will be hanging around Western Wisconsin which will keep us clear for most of our day on Sunday.
Spring will start with a bang on Sunday, with above average highs in the mid to upper 50s and sunshine. More clouds will develop into Sunday evening.
As more clouds develop, lows on Sunday night will be warmer in the the low 40s. Our next shot at precipitation arrives early Monday morning.
This slight chance of rain will bring us some showers and even a wintry mix to counties north of the Chippewa Valley where temps will be a bit cooler.
We could see a few rounds of light to moderate rainfall, but it won't add to much and temps will be warm enough to keep snow away on Monday.
Tuesday will bring rain throughout most of the day. Temperatures will decrease by the day through Wednesday and that could instigate snow to return into the forecast. Rain will turn into snow and we could see slush accumulating on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday looks like a cool day with highs in the upper 30s with rain and/or snow likely.
Luckily for us, Thursday will bring us drier and warmer weather into next weekend.