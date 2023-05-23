Another warm, sunny and hazy day ahead; brief break from warmth Wednesday

Aside from the hazy and smoky skies, it was a really nice day on our Monday as highs surged into the upper 70s and low 80s.
The hazy and smokiness in the skies will continue today and over the next few days. As of Tuesday morning, there are no air quality alerts in place for the Chippewa Valley, though there is one in place for central and southern Minnesota, and this is because of ground level ozone thanks to southerly winds bringing in the pollutants and it mixing down to the surface. Our air quality will be in the yellow category though an upgrade to the orange category is possible.
We also have been dealing with a rather warm and mostly dry month of May. As of Monday, the average temperature in Eau Claire is about three degrees above average and precipitation is about 0.6" below average. The range of temperatures has gone from 30 degrees at the lowest to 81 degrees at the warmest.
Speaking of warmth, we'll see another warm and sunny day for our Tuesday but skies remain hazy and smoky. Winds will be southwesterly at 5-10 mph with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
A cold front will move in from the north tonight, which will bring in some clouds along with a shift and an increase in the winds. A few isolated showers could also be possible overnight north of US-64. Lows drop back into the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Wednesday will be cooler but more seasonable with a mostly to partly cloudy and only a slight chance of isolated showers. Winds will be breezy out of the east and east-northeast with highs in the 60s to near 70. Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night with a stray chance of a shower or sprinkle. Lows drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Thursday and Friday look great with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures... along with blue skies as the front should clear out any smoke and haze. Winds will be southeasterly at 5-15 mph Thursday and southerly at 5-15 mph Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s Thursday with mid to upper 70s Friday.
Memorial Day Weekend and Memorial Day itself is looking great with a clear to partly cloudy sky, a southerly breeze and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with 80s for all Monday.