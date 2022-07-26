Any rain is better than no rain: isolated shower/storm chances continue through Thursday

Finally, the radar shows rain! Of course, it's not for everybody at the same time, though on and off chances will continue through tonight. Now through about 1am remains the best chance for rain in the entire seven day forecast as scattered showers and storms continue to move through Western Wisconsin.
Each wave of rain isn't bringing that much in rain totals, but any rain is better than nothing. Each moderate shower on the radar is dropping between 1/10" and 1/4" rain and some spots could get two or three of these nice showers. Other showers that only show up as green on radar are bringing between a trace and 1/10".
Tonight's continued on and off chances are the best chance for meaningful rain in the forecast because the amount of moisture in the atmosphere is the highest it'll be until at least early next week. We feel this as humidity, which is best measured using dew points.
Dew points are in the low to mid 60s for most this evening, and will stay that way until scattered showers depart later tonight/early tomorrow morning. Dew points will decrease during the day tomorrow back to comfortable levels in the 50s. That's where they'll stay through at least midday Sunday.
Still, isolated showers will be possible again tomorrow and Thursday afternoons, though these showers won't bring much in terms of meaningful rainfall and may not even affect all of the Chippewa Valley.
Temps will cool, too, through the rest of this week with highs in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday with lows in the low to mid 50s as high pressure sets in. Temps will begin to warm on Saturday as the high slides east, but we'll stay sunny and dry from Friday through at least Sunday evening.
Saturday's highs return to the mid 80s and humidity will begin to build again Saturday night. Our next chance for rain and possibly storms returns Sunday night through early next week.