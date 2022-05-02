April ended colder, wetter, cloudier, and windier than average

April temperatures ended well below average as a month. Averaging all high temperatures for the thirty days of April, Eau Claire's average high was about 50 degrees. That is the 11th coldest April in terms of high temperature, and Eau Claire has 130 years of climate data to compare to.
Lows weren't as cold, which could be explained in part due to how cloudy the month was. The average low all month averaged together was about 31 degrees. That's the 23rd coldest on record. The official month average temperature is achieved by averaging all highs and lows together. That temp of just over 40° made this April Eau Claire's 16th coldest on record.
Precipitation was above average, with just under five and a half inches rain and melted snow equivalent measuring up through the month. Despite having above average precipitation and below average temperatures, snow was below average as Eau Claire picked up just one inch of measurable snow. May only averages 0.4" snow, but it does not snow every year.
Image courtesy: Iowa State University's Environmental Mesonet
It was a very cloudy month, which is extremely tough to compare to average or figure out how it ranks to years past, but the graph above shows how much energy from the sun Eau Claire has received so far this year compared to the potential (the tan bell curve). April was very low, and many days had less energy received than in March.
April in Eau Claire was very windy, and we can quantify that, too. The average wind speed exceeded 10 knots (11.5 mph) for 15 of the 30 days. That may not seem like a lot, but remember that's the average wind speed and includes the overnight hours that tend to have calm or light wind. The most recent April with more days exceeding that 10 knot average wind was 1984 with 16 days.
Highs today were about 15 degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 64. Clouds continue tonight, though rain chances should miss us well to the south, staying south of La Crosse. Clouds will clear to sunshine by tomorrow afternoon, which will allow for highs near 60 degrees. Temps will continue to warm through the week with highs in the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday.
Our only chance for rain this week is a slight chance late Thursday through Friday morning. Overall, not much rain is expected this week with southern Wisconsin getting most of the rain and storms. After that chance ends on Friday, highs will push close to 70 Friday through Sunday, and most of Mother's Day weekend looks dry, too.
A slight chance for rain and storms returns late on Mother's Day ahead of a very warm Monday that also has chances for thunderstorms with the arrival of a cold front later in the day.