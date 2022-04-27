April is ending wetter than average, and May might start the same

Mother nature took the saying, "April showers..." a little too seriously. We're well ahead on rainfall for the month of April, for spring and for 2022 and we're not done adding to that here this month.
A quick peak at the long-term forecast suggests that May could also start on a wetter than average note. This doesn't mean that we'll see an amazingly substantial amount of rain to start the month, but we have a higher chance to see more than what is considered normal, per our climate stats.
Through the rest of the month, we'll see anywhere from a trace to 1/2'' of rainfall with some areas seeing upwards of 1'' of rain. Most of this will fall this weekend.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures trying to top out at 50. This is still 12 degrees below the climate average of 62 for April 27th.
Some mid-level warming along with increasing moisture will lead us into some cloud cover Wednesday. We'll see a slight chance for some light drizzle or even some frozen wintry mix overnight.
Dry air in the lower levels may cut off a lot of precipitation Wednesday and even Thursday. The clouds and potential rain will also hold temperatures in the 40s Thursday.
Friday, we'll start to see upper 50s return to the forecast, but more widespread rainfall will move in overnight and lead us to scattered rain Saturday and Sunday.