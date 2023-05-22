Aside from a slight midweek cooldown, the warm and sunny weather will persist for the foreseeable future

We had an absolutely beautiful weekend across the Chippewa Valley. After a cool start to the day, temperatures reached the low to mid 70s Saturday and 75-80 Sunday. The warm weather will continue to begin the week, but skies will be hazy though thanks to the Canadian wildfires. The good news is that it doesn't look to be as bad as it was at the end of last week.
Monday's forecast will feature a mainly sunny sky with a few passing clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be southerly at 5-10 mph with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.
Skies remain clear heading into tonight with a light south to southeast wind at 5-10 mph. Lows drop back into the 50s with the cooler spots falling into the 40s.
Tuesday will be basically a carbon copy of Monday... plenty of sunshine with a few clouds at times and a southerly wind at 5-15 mph. Highs reach the upper 70s to mid 80s.
A cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday from the north. Extra clouds will move in, and along with that, a few isolated showers are possible as well heading into Wednesday. Winds will become breezy Wednesday and highs fall back into the 60s.
Thursday and Friday looks great with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s Thursday with mid to upper 70s Friday. Winds will be a little breezy Thursday but will lighten up and becoming more southerly Friday.
With the warm temperatures and sunshine in the forecast, we are getting to that time of the year where the sun is pretty strong and that means we have to talk about the UV index. It'll be in the high to very high category over the next few days, which means sunburn can occur in 30 minutes or less, so be sure to have the sunscreen and sunglasses handy if you'll be outdoors for long periods of time.
As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, the weather is looking great with a clear to partly cloudy sky and a southerly wind at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the upper 70s to low to mid 80s with lows in the 50s to low 60s.