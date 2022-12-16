At least another day of this winter storm's snow

This winter storm just won't stop. The snow is still coming down and roads are once again in tough shape early Friday.
Another round of light fluffy snow started overnight, and we're still dealing with periods of moderate snowfall early Friday morning.
Road conditions are iffy at best with snow-covered stretches and some blowing/drifting.
Snowfall will continue most of Friday and into Saturday. We will have breaks in between rounds of light to moderate snowfall. Friday evening's commute, as well as Saturday morning's commute will be slick.
New snowfall amounts will range from 1'' to 4'' through Saturday afternoon. That's on top of any snow that has fallen already Friday morning.
Temperatures will be in near 30 on Friday. Lows drop into the 20s overnight.
Saturday will be breezy and cloudy with those flurries and high temps in the mid 20s. It will feel like the low teens.
Lows drop into the single digits for Sunday morning before high temps struggle to hit the teens.
Most of next week we'll have high temps in the single digits or low teens, with lows hovering or falling below 0.