At least mosquitos will be gone for awhile- This morning's freeze ends growing season for parts of Chippewa Valley

Temperatures fell below freezing this morning in most of Western Wisconsin. A few spots that didn't was an area from Winona up through Menomonie and Chetek, though there was likely frost there and temps were only a degree off at the airport weather stations.
Thus, surrounding areas certainly could have been a degree or two colder. Eau Claire dropped to 30 this morning at the airport and areas to the east through Jackson, Clark, and Taylor counties fell to the mid 20s making for a hard freeze.
Despite that, temperatures did warm up a bit warmer than yesterday with highs ranging from the mid 50s to around 60. That's still about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Eau Claire's average high of 67 for today's date. While temps won't be quite as cool tonight, frost is still likely for the Chippewa Valley and freezing temperatures are possible in Jackson, Clark, and Taylor counties.
However, there are no alerts for most of the Chippewa Valley. Buffalo and Trempealeau counties are under another Frost Advisory and Jackson County has another Freeze Warning, but areas north of highway 10 do not have either of these alerts.
That's because the NWS has declared the growing season over and will no longer issue these alerts for counties shaded in gray. This doesn't mean that all crops and vegetation will die, but that the season has ended and any crops will need to be harvested soon.
The good news is that bugs are virtually gone for the season. While there will be a few over the next week or two as temps warm up, many have died or have gone into hibernation already and the rest won't be far behind.
So we have that going for us. Which is nice.
The forecast will bring warmer temperatures back into Western Wisconsin by the weekend. Highs will warm into the 60s beginning tomorrow and could push into the 70s for the weekend after a weak warm front brings a slight chance for a few, isolated showers Friday morning.
Low temperatures won't threaten a frost or freeze for a bit, either, as they rise into the mid 40s after tonight and will last through the rest of the 7-day forecast.