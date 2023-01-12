At least partial sunshine in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday!

Finally, the Chippewa Valley has broken free from the fog that's been present since late last week, though it feels like it's been much longer than that.
Visibility this evening is back to or at least near to a perfect 10 miles across most of Western Wisconsin. While the fog has cleared, clouds have held strong. There have been flurries most of the day, though accumulations of only a tenth of an inch or so ended before sunrise.
A few light snow showers remain east of highway 53 this evening, but they will also depart tonight. That will lead to at least partial clearing tonight, though still a mostly to partly cloudy sky is expected at best by morning.
This will lead to seeing some sunshine tomorrow, though it will not be a cloudless sky. Expect between a mostly and partly cloudy sky with the ability to see the sun through the clouds for at least a part, if not most of the day, though the best chance is in the afternoon!
As is typical in the middle of winter, a clearing sky with sunshine in the forecast tends to lead to colder temperatures. Those have been above average over the past few days, but temps have actually fallen today.
Our high of 34 degrees came shortly after midnight, and temps this evening are in the 20s with even colder wind chills. It's not a strong breeze, but a 3 to 8 mph breeze is enough for it to feel like the single digits by tomorrow morning as lows fall to the low to mid teens. Highs tomorrow will only rise to the mid 20s despite partial sunshine.
Saturday will begin a nice warm-up even with some sunshine, though clouds will likely increase again during the day. Highs will be in the mid 30s Saturday and could push close to 40 Sunday once the sky is cloudy again.
Our next chance for precipitation is Sunday night through Monday night, and mostly rain is expected. A rain/snow mix is possible at times when temps fall to near freezing early Monday and again early Tuesday morning.
Temps will begin to cool off but remain above average next week, with another chance for wintry precipitation possible late next week.