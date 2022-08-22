August ends with summer temps, but we're still losing 3 minutes of light per day

Happy last week of August! Mother nature has a summer forecast for you with minimal humidity and plenty of heat. There is a few chances for storms, but most of the week looks pleasant and dry.
It's that time of the year again though, where we really start losing light. Monday will be the last day we get a sunset on or after 8 pm. We're losing 3 minutes a day at this point. We won't see sunsets after 8 pm again for 244 days.
Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures near 83 degrees. Humidity will be really low and winds will be light.
Most of the week will be similar. High temps will stay in the low to mid 80s each day and dew points will hardly crack into the low 60s.
There a chance for some scattered storms late Wednesday into Thursday morning, and a few chances over the weekend.