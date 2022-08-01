August rolls in with some steamy heat & humidity

It's an up and down forecast for the first week of August. Breezy winds keep us slightly cooler Monday, but those steamy dew points will bring us right back into the heat of summer by Tuesday.
August is a turning point for us here throughout the summer where the average temperature trend starts pointing downward. We've got our average high temp falling only 4 degrees in August. Our lows drop about 7 degrees throughout the month. The average high/low for August 1st is 82/59. We'll end at 78/55 by August 31st.
Monday will be cloudy to start, but we'll quickly clear into some sunshine through midday. Temperatures will be a touch cooler as a cold front pass by. We'll see temps top out near 80 Monday afternoon.
Winds will be breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Dew points will be in the mid 60s early in the morning, but those breezy winds will help clear that humidity our Monday evening.
Overnight lows drop into the 60s. We'll see a chance for some patchy fog by Tuesday morning. Then, the steamy heat returns.
Tuesday will be hot and humid. High temps climb towards the upper 80s. Dew points skyrocket into the 70s, making it feel like the mid to upper 90s.
This will lead to the chance for some scattered severe storms Tuesday evening. A level 2 risk for scattered severe storms will bring the chance for large hail and gusty winds Tuesday night.
We'll see a couple storms into early Wednesday, then the sun will shine, and we'll be back into the heat. Expect more steamy temps in the upper 80s Wednesday. We'll cool a little Thursday and the repeat the heat and humidity with a shot at storms over the weekend.