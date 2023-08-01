August to begin warm and somewhat humid; slight chances of rain at times through the weekend

July has come and gone and we are now one month away from Meteorological Fall. Overall, July was a little cooler than average especially at night. As far as precipitation goes, we were a little above average but of course that varies from location to location as the rain that we've was more scattered in nature. Shown above are the numbers for the month of July in Eau Claire.
As we begin the month of August, we'll have a mix of clouds and sunshine around but we'll stay dry throughout the day. A few showers and t-storms could be possible heading into the evening and tonight but don't expect anything widespread. Highs top out in the 80s with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Lows tonight fall back into the upper 50s to mid to upper 60s.
The warm and humid conditions will continue into Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s to near 90 and dew points in the 60s to low 70s. We'll have partly cloudy skies both days and a few showers and t-storms coule be possible on Wednesday.
The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal level one risk for strong to severe t-storms in place for Wednesday along and north of a line from Hudson to Eau Claire to Loyal. Hail and damaging wind gusts are possible with any strong to severe t-storms.
It'll remain muggy to at times humid as we head into the weekend and possibly early next week. Friday day is trending a bit drier but slight chances of showers and t-storms will be around Friday night through early next week. This is still several days away so we'll monitor trends in the coming days. Highs remain in the 80s Friday but will slowly fall a couple degrees each day into the weekend.