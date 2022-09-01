August's rain (from mostly last weekend) decreased this year's precipitation deficit

Two-thirds of 2022 is now over, as we enter the 9th month of the year. September 1 is the first day of Meteorological fall, however it feels a whole lot like summer outside.
This year so far has been a battle of ups and downs in terms of rainfall. We had some long stretches of dry weather and a few bursts of heavy rain. The first two months had below average precipitation and March was only slightly above average. Then, April had one day of heavy rain and a couple more with beneficial totals. May was also slightly above average to bring Eau Claire over 2 1/2" above average for the year.
Then June came. In what's typically a rainy month, there was not one system that brought an inch or more of rain. July was also over an inch below average and by the end of the month the year's deficit grew to about two inches. That deficit actually got worse in August until 2 to 4 inches of rain fell last weekend. That was enough for August to end over 1" above average, and the year's deficit decreased to about 3/4".
Unfortunately, there is only one chance for rain in the next week, and it comes tomorrow evening after another hot and humid day.
Today's highs topped out in the mid to upper 80s with a couple spots near 90. Dew points were in the low to mid 60s, so it felt close to 90 at times. Tomorrow will be similar as most of the day will be sunny.
Clouds will begin to form in the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will bring some scattered thunderstorms in late afternoon/evening. The storms will likely develop somewhere over Western Wisconsin, but the biggest question is the exact timing and location of the front when storms form.
It's uncertain if the storms will form before or after the front crosses the Chippewa River as it moves NW to SE. So, rain and storms isn't even a guarantee to form, though it's more likely the further southeast of the Chippewa River one gets.
Any storm that does form could become strong to severe, but there's just a level 1 risk for an isolated severe thunderstorm or two. Part of the risk takes into consideration that not everywhere will even get a storm, let alone a strong to severe storm.
There shouldn't be much rain, either, as the front and thus the storms will be moving at a decent pace so there won't be a lot of time with heavy rain over any one location. Expect humidity to drop quickly Friday night and a pleasant rest of the Labor Day weekend.
With low humidity, expect highs in the mid 70s and morning lows in the low/mid 50s despite plenty of sunshine. Some clouds are possible Labor Day as a weak warm front moves through, but at this point it doesn't appear like the front will bring any rain, just slightly warmer temps and a bit of humidity. There will be plenty of sunshine next week.