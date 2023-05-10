Aurora may be visible tonight through partly cloudy sky before scattered showers try to move in tomorrow morning

It was another nice day with temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than Eau Claire's average high of 68. Highs ranged from the low/mid 70s near US-8 to the mid/upper 70s in the Chippewa Valley to the low 80s near Black River Falls!
Temperatures remain mild this evening, though a few spots mainly north and northwest of Eau Claire continue to feel slightly humid with dew points near 60, though Eau Claire and areas south/east have been comfortably in the low 50s most of the afternoon.
There is a decent chance at aurora activity overnight with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks expecting the northern lights to be dimly visible in the north half of Wisconsin away from city lights. The highest aurora activity will be around sunset, but it's hard to see it until the sky gets completely dark, so best chances will be between 9pm and midnight.
The only problem is the potential cloud cover that would block our view of the any aurora activity. We've had a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon, and there should remain at least partial clearing overnight.
Clouds are most likely to be thicker later in the night as showers and possibly storms will approach from Minnesota. Expect these to begin to weaken and become scattered as they move into Wisconsin overnight and into tomorrow morning.
The best chances for rain will be west of US-53 and before noon. By early afternoon, only a few showers are expected before completely fizzling out as they cross US-53.
The sky will partially clear during the afternoon, and temps could climb to the upper 70s/near 80 if there's several hours of sunshine in the afternoon, and there will likely be at least hints of humidity.
Friday will also only have a slight chance for a few showers and storms popping up mainly in the afternoon/evening before better but still scattered chances arrive this weekend.
Still looking like Saturday night into Sunday to have the best chance for widespread rain and storms, but there still is a possibility for most of the rain/storms to shift and thus miss the Chippewa Valley to the south.
Temps will remain above average until after that round moves through with near to slightly below average temps expected by Sunday for Mother's Day along with the rain chances that will be mainly in the morning.
Highs will return to the low/mid 70s next week but lows will be about 10° cooler than what they will be the next few nights.