Backdoor cold front moves through today, but we stay dry; another cold front to bring rain chances by Thursday

We had a beautiful day on our Monday with a clear to partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s, which is a few degrees above seasonal averages.
Today is looking warm once again, however we are watching a backdoor cold front that will slide through. We call it backdoor because it's moving from northeast to southwest, as most cold front track west/northwest to east/southeast. This will come through in dry fashion, however we'll see some clouds from it, and an increase in winds. The front should move through Eau Claire around 2 PM. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s.
Skies remain clear tonight with breezy conditions during the evening hours. Lows fall back into the 40s with 30s further east. If you're in Taylor, Clark and Jackson counties, we could see a touch of frost so you may want to cover any outdoor plants just in case.
Wednesday is looking great once again with a clear to partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s and a light southeast wind at 5-15 mph.
Dew points will remain in the upper 40s to mid 50s today but will drop into the 30s once the cold front passes through Tuesday. It'll go back up Thursday ahead of the next system.
Speaking of that, the next system will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms to end the week. The better coverage of rain will be Thursday afternoon into Thursday night with slight chances lingering into Friday. Winds also become breezy once again with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Highs are in the 70s Thursday with upper 50s to mid 60s Friday.
The weekend into early next week as of now is looking good with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.