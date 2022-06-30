Beautiful weather expected Friday & Saturday before rain and storms return Saturday night

Isolated showers and storms formed ahead of a cold front this afternoon, and there could be a few stronger storms this evening, though best chances are trending east. Any storm that does manage to form in Western Wisconsin this evening through the overnight could become strong to severe, but there will likely be a lot of dry area between storm cells.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Sawyer and Price counties along with areas further northeast this afternoon, and we'll continue to monitor for any storm development in the Chippewa Valley as the front moves northwest to southeast later this evening.
Still, the possibility of showers and storms is trending down in our area. This downward trend was partly caused by cooler temperatures south of highway 10, which is a result of rain from the morning round lingering a bit longer there.
Rain from this morning's round didn't add up to much, either, in most spots. The heaviest rain fell between the Red Wing and Winona automated weather stations with up to an inch possible in the dark green/yellow areas. While the south side of Eau Claire picked up a bit more than 1/3" rain, the north and west sides got pretty much nothing.
Temps are warmer to the north and northwest, so storm formation is more likely there as there is more energy that's available to be converted into thunderstorms. It certainly is humid enough to provide the moisture required for rain and thunderstorms, but storms need energy to create an unstable airmass, which is defined as air that's likely to continue to rise if pushed upwards by a passing front.
So, most of the ingredients are there and the only question mark is the energy that comes in the form of warmer surface temperatures in this case. Just like when cooking, though, if one of the main ingredients is missing or lacking, the whole recipe doesn't work. Same for storms.
Once the front passes tonight, humidity will begin to decrease. Expect dew points to drop to the mid 50s overnight and further to the low 50s tomorrow through Saturday. This will limit rain chances and make for nice days with highs in the low 80s to go with that lower humidity.
Humidity will rise again Saturday night, and that will allow for slight chances for showers and thunderstorms to return to the forecast again Saturday night. Chances will last on and off through much of next week, though it certainly doesn't look like a wash-out despite daily slight chances.