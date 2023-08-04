Beneficial rain expected later this weekend for most of Western Wisconsin

While not as hot or as humid as yesterday was, it was still a warm day across the Chippewa Valley with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will stay somewhat humid with dew points in the low to mid 60s through the weekend, though temperatures won't be as warm.
Still, you'll likely want to use your AC to stay comfortable, though it shouldn't have to work too hard. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and only near 80 Sunday and Monday when there will likely be cloud cover and scattered showers and possibly even some thunder. By next Tuesday, dew points will be comfortably back in the 50s where it doesn't feel as humid.
If you plan on camping this weekend, Saturday should be a decent day as there's only a slight chance for a few isolated showers, maybe storms before more widespread rounds of still somewhat scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive overnight into Sunday morning.
There are a few storms on radar in SE Minnesota Friday evening, and they will struggle to make it into Wisconsin.
It is this type of pop-up activity that will be possible Saturday before the more widespread rounds arrive Sunday in waves with breaks in between.
Rain is likely at least at times on Sunday for all in Western Wisconsin, and these showers will likely continue Sunday night before tapering off Monday morning.
Rain totals are decreasing from previous forecasts, but still beneficial with at least 1/4" expected for most in Western Wisconsin, and about half of the area can expect 1/2" or more, possibly in excess of an inch, though the exact locations of the heavier rain are not set in stone.
Lower humidity and mild temps return next week after this system departs. A few days will have below average highs in the mid to upper 70s and low humidity. Still, there will be a couple chances for rain and storms later next week.