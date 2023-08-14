Beneficial rain fell across the Chippewa Valley, and the next chance could bring strong storms

It was a cool and rainy day across Western Wisconsin and it certainly didn't feel like summer! Temperatures remain cool this evening, though a few spots to the north and west of Eau Claire have warmed to near 70 where the rain ended a bit earlier and some clouds have thinned.
High temperatures have remained very cool for mid-August standards as they are only in the 60s for the most part as only a couple spots hit 70. Eau Claire's high temperature is flirting with a record for this date's coldest high temperature. Previously, the coldest that the warmest part of the day made it was 66 degrees back on August 14, 1979.
In addition, a lot of rain fell today. So far, that is not a record for most rain on this date, but it still is within 1/4" of that record. A few showers are still on radar, but it's not likely that much more will actually add up so we will likely not set a new daily rain record.
Other spots around the Chippewa Valley got more than Eau Claire did, and that includes Menomonie with over 2". There are a couple sensors that didn't appear to measure properly like Ladysmith and Black River Falls. The green colors near and northeast of Menomonie indicate where radar estimates the locations with highest rainfall.
Rain and clouds will clear quickly this evening, though all the moisture near the ground from the rainfall could cause fog to form in areas where the wind becomes completely calm tonight. That's most likely in river valleys and other areas protected from even light breezes.
Tomorrow will feel a lot more like summer once again with a high near 80 and plenty of sunshine. Humidity will increase, too, as the day goes on with dew points returning to the upper 50s and possibly low 60s by tomorrow evening. Wednesday will be even warmer with more humidity, and a cold front is expected to move through in the late evening.
This brings at least a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, and some of those storms could be strong to severe. Temps will be briefly cooler behind that front Thursday, but it won't be as cold as today was.
Then, the heat will move back in for the weekend. Unfortunately, despite the beneficial rain today and the chance for rain with Wednesday evening's storms, there won't be a lot of rain chances as we heat back up through next weekend when it's forecast to be possibly more than 30 degrees warmer than today was!