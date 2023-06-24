 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Beneficial rainfall on the way as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected

  • Updated
  • 0

Rain and thunderstorms the next few days
Futurecast HRRR 3.png

Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue throughout the day Sunday and lingering into Monday as well, though the precipitation becomes more scattered Sunday night into Monday. The winds will also become breezy out of the north and northwest with sustained winds of 10-20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph expected. Highs both days will only manage the upper 60s to mid 70s. 

Futurecast EURO.png

Through Monday evening, most areas are looking at rain totals of a half inch to an inch, but depending on where the storms track and how heavy the rain is, some areas could very well see up to two inches.

QPF Next 3 Days.png

Tuesday will be the nicest day with a clear to partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s to low to mid 80s.

As we head towards mid to late week, we'll reintroduce slight chances for showers and thunderstorms each day, but it'll be mostly the pop-up variety (where it randomly pops up each afternoon and evening). Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, right around average for late June. 

7 Day Evening.png

