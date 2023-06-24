Beneficial rainfall on the way as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected

Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue throughout the day Sunday and lingering into Monday as well, though the precipitation becomes more scattered Sunday night into Monday. The winds will also become breezy out of the north and northwest with sustained winds of 10-20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph expected. Highs both days will only manage the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Through Monday evening, most areas are looking at rain totals of a half inch to an inch, but depending on where the storms track and how heavy the rain is, some areas could very well see up to two inches.
Tuesday will be the nicest day with a clear to partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s to low to mid 80s.
As we head towards mid to late week, we'll reintroduce slight chances for showers and thunderstorms each day, but it'll be mostly the pop-up variety (where it randomly pops up each afternoon and evening). Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, right around average for late June.