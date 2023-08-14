Beneficial rainfall will continue today; summer-like weather quick to return

The lawns and flowers are thanking mother nature as we are finally receiving widespread beneficial rainfall. When it's all said and done, everyone should receive anywhere from a third of an inch to one inch of rain with some spots exceeding one inch.
Your Monday forecast will feature rain showers continuing throughout the day, slowly becoming more scattered as we head into the afternoon hours. By mid to late afternoon, skies should begin to clear to the northwest. Winds will also be breezy out of the northeast with gusts as high as 25-30 mph. Highs will only be in the 60s but areas that seeing some clearing could at least reach 70 degrees.
Skies become clear heading into tonight but with winds becoming light and the rain we've seen, fog is likely to develop and it could be widespread and dense, so be aware of that overnight into Tuesday morning. Lows fall back into the 40s.
Tuesday will be a super nice day once the fog burns off. We'll have plenty of sunshine with light westerly winds and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.
Heading into Wednesday, we see an increase in temperatures, dew points and winds ahead of the next storm system. We'll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with strong southwest winds at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Highs top out in the mid 80s with dew points in the 60s.
Showers and t-storms will move in Wednesday night ahead of a cold front. These will move through quick, but we do have a threat for strong to severe t-storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has a level one risk in place for the entire area with a level two risk in place west and northwest of a line from Pepin to Colfax to Weyerhaeuser. We'll monitor the trends closely as we get closer in time.
Thursday will be cooler and breezy with skies becoming sunny. Highs fall back into the mid to upper 70s with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Heading into the weekend, we are watching for hot and humid weather to return to the area. While it's still several days away, confidence is growing in this occurring. Highs Friday will be in the 80s with upper 80s to low 90s over the weekend. Dew points will be back in the 60s.