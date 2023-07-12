Best chance for storms this week is Thursday night into Friday morning, otherwise it's just isolated slight chances through weekend

Widespread rain just missed the Chippewa Valley to the south today. while Black River Falls picked up over half an inch, areas near and south of La Crosse picked up over an inch of nice, steady rain.
In Eau Claire, just a couple isolated showers popped up and only affected a few neighborhoods. That included areas near I-94 between WI-93 and US-53 including our studio which measured 0.05".
Of course, rain and storm chances remain on the minds of many now through the weekend with both Rock Fest and the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.
Tomorrow looks to remain dry for the fair, though an isolated shower or two cannot be completely ruled out. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky to let plenty of sun through and highs in the low 80s.
Tomorrow evening keeps those very low chances for an isolated shower and temps should remain in the 70s until it's time to go home for the night. A bit better chance for showers and storms will begin to move in during the late evening.
Friday through Sunday look mostly nice with highs in the low to mid 80s, plenty of sun shining through a partly cloudy sky each day, and only slight chances for a few showers, possibly storms.
The best chance for rain will arrive late Thursday night and could last through Friday morning, but even that round isn't guaranteed. It is at chance level for scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning near or just before midnight and lasting through 9, maybe 10 AM Friday.
The most likely event to be impacted will be Rock Fest, but hopefully the bulk of rain/storms moves through when everyone has camp set up. Be mindful of non-severe thunderstorms since all storms have the threat of lightning which can strike tents or in open areas like the Rock Fest grounds.
Again, any daytime showers tomorrow will be few and far between, but possible at any time. Better chances begin to arrive in the evening for scattered showers and storms with the most likely timing coming in late evening and possibly lasting into Friday morning.
Otherwise, just afternoon/evening pop-up slight chances will continue Friday through the weekend that could again affect Rock Fest and the Northern Wisconsin State Fair at times, though more time than not should remain dry this weekend.
There may be some humidity in the air, but it won't be overtly humid and temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s each afternoon, which is right about average so it won't be overly hot, either. Milder weather returns next week.