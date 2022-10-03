Big temperature drop in forecast after midweek cold front also brings small chances for rain

Temperatures this afternoon ranged from the upper 60s to the mid 70s across the Chippewa Valley with the warmest air closer to the Minnesota border. Even Eau Claire's high of 68 was a few degrees above the 65 degree average high.
Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow, about ten degrees above average. Expect highs in the mid 70s after lows tonight only fall to the upper 40s/low 50s. This warmer weather won't last, however, as a strong cold front arrives on Wednesday. There could be a few isolated showers, too, tomorrow and Wednesday though it doesn't look like a lot of rain.
There will be mixed cloud cover until that front completely clears Western Wisconsin later on Thursday, so expect between a partly cloudy and mostly cloudy sky, though this certainly means that there will be sun shining through the clouds at least partially.
The best chance for rain will be along the cold front late Wednesday evening and could linger into Thursday morning. Thursday's high will only be about 50 degrees, and this could occur before noon, too, with falling afternoon temperatures due to a strong north wind that could be gusting above 30 mph.
Expect frost and freeze to be likely later in the week even as we see more sunshine. Temps will slowly warm again through the weekend with highs returning to near or slightly above average.