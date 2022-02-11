Bitter wind chills return once Friday's flurries/drizzle wraps up

The active weather is slowing down for us as we head into the weekend, but it's replaced by bitter temps and even worse wind chills.
Friday will be cloudy and warm to start. Temperatures were in the upper 30s in the very early morning hours. Snowfall from Thursday night was anywhere from 1 to 3 inches which has led to some slick spots early Friday.
Melting will continue through midday and there's a slight chance for more rain/mix/flurries. Little accumulations are expected Friday.
We'll see clouds slowly clear heading into the evening, but overall, it will be overcast to mostly cloudy.
Temps will fall as a pair of cold fronts sweeps into western Wisconsin Friday. We'll have temps back below freezing by midday with wind chills in the teens. By tonight, we'll have wind chills back below zero.
Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30+ mph.
Early Saturday morning, wind chills may exceed -20º which could prompt a wind chill advisory for some for Saturday morning.
The weekend will remain cold with highs barely in the single digits Saturday. We go back below zero Sunday morning before we hit the teens in the afternoon.
Valentine's Day will be back in the 20s, but still cold. The snuggle index will be at a 10/10.