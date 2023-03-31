BLIZZARD WARNING issued for parts of Western Wisconsin & WINTER STORM WARNING elsewhere

The National Weather Service has issued a BLIZZARD WARNING for parts of Western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, and Pepin counties. Other counties in Wisconsin included in the Blizzard Warning are Barron, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.
The Blizzard Warning is in effect until 7am Saturday morning, and goes into effect once the precipitation changes over to snow. That will happen after this afternoon/evening's low-end risk for severe thunderstorms, though most, if not all, of the severe weather should stay well south of us where there is a Tornado Watch in place.
Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Taylor, and Trempealeau counties remain under a WINTER STORM WARNING through 7am Saturday morning. Heavy snow is still likely in these areas.
A Blizzard Warning does not mean higher snow totals are in the forecast, rather that the wind will be strong enough as the snow is falling (though snow doesn't have to be falling for a Blizzard Warning to be issued). A Blizzard Warning has strict criteria: sustained wind must be at or above 35 mph, visibility caused by the wind-blown snow must be at or below 1/4 mile, and both those must persist for at least 3 consecutive hours.
Heavy rain between 1/2" and over 1" has already fallen with more rain moving in this evening. Some thunderstorms this evening are likely and a few could produce hail. That's the short-term threat, but the focus remains on the higher-impact blizzard threat tonight.
The timing of the worst conditions couldn't be better, though, with the blizzard conditions most likely between 11pm and 6am. That's the timing for both the heaviest snow with rates near 2" or more per hour possible and the strongest wind with gusts possibly 40-50 mph.
Expect a changeover from rain to snow beginning in Polk County around by 7pm and moving southeast for a changeover near the Chippewa River between 8 and 10 pm.
By midnight, all of Western Wisconsin will be in heavy to extremely heavy snow, again with snow rates possibly exceeding two inches per hour.
Snow will move out from northwest to southeast tomorrow morning, likely to move southeast of the Chippewa River by about 6am.
By the time the snow completely clears Western Wisconsin by moving southeast of Black River Falls around 9am, areas near and northwest of the Chippewa River might already be in sunshine, however a lot of snow will have added up! See graphic below for latest forecast.
The wind will continue to blow in the morning, causing additional blowing and drifting, but the wind speed will drop down to about 10 mph by the afternoon.
Sunday will begin cold with lows in the teens/low 20s, and a chance for snow or wintry mix will move through during the morning. Less than 1/2" snow, possibly little to no snow will accumulate. That moves out early afternoon and temps will warm up.
Highs will reach the upper 40s and the snow will begin to melt, but probably not completely. We get a break Sunday afternoon through Monday before another larger system brings rain, thunderstorm, and snow chances again for the middle of next week.