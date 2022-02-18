 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Some blowing snow is also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Blowing snow will cause Friday evening travel impacts

Friday started off very cool, but temps will creep up into the upper 20s and low 30s throughout the day. As temperatures increase, strong winds and blowing snow will enter the forecast.

Wind Advisories have been issued for Western Wisconsin that begin Friday at noon - 9p.m. Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Clark and Taylor Counties will be under the advisories from Friday at noon - 12a.m. Saturday. You can expect strong wind gusts 40-50+ mph with blowing/drifting snow. Winds will be strongest on Friday evening.

Blowing snow is also likely Friday. A small round of snow will bring us a few flurries and light snow through the late morning hours, but another wave of blowing snow arrives around lunchtime Friday.

Snow will bring about 0-1" of snow for the Chippewa Valley and 1-2" of snow further northeast.

We can expect some travel delays from this clipper system with snow covered roads, very strong winds and reduced visibility. Stay safe and take your time on your Friday evening commute and expect possible travel delays.

Snow fully departs Western Wisconsin around 6p.m. Friday.

Winds will slowly slow down Saturday morning, but will increase once again Saturday night.

Saturday will be a beautiful day, but cold with highs in the mid teens. A spring-like day comes on Sunday with highs in the 40s.

Our shot at snow comes on Presidents Day for a very active start to next week.

