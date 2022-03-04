Both the ice storm and strong to severe thunderstorms could result in power outages

A strong low pressure system will bring a mess to Western Wisconsin. Some spots may get over an inch of precipitation by the time the weekend is done.
While most of this will fall as rain, there could be some areas with accumulation of ice from freezing rain. The best chance for that is where there is an Ice Storm Warning in effect from midnight until noon Saturday. This includes Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Dunn counties.
Ice accumulation of 1/10" to 1/4" is likely especially north and east of I-94. Some spots may exceed 1/4".
Temps will be the coldest from midnight until 5am, and should warm back above freezing early Saturday morning. Still, it will take some time for the ice on roads to melt. That's why the warning is in effect as long as it is. Overnight travel may be impossible as roads will become skating rinks.
Expect a lull in precipitation with only scattered showers through midday Saturday before several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms move through.
Some storms could become severe with the main threat being large hail. Since temps aloft are colder than they typically are with severe weather, hail won't melt as fast as it would in the spring/summer and thus will be larger with weaker storms. Straight line wind is also possible, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out mainly to the south in the yellow level 2 risk area.
Impacts from freezing rain will be improving through the morning, but impacts from those thunderstorms will increase after noon. Heavy rain could also cause ponding on roads and perhaps localized street flooding.
Expect another round of freezing rain changing to snow late Saturday night through Sunday morning with mainly light snow showers lingering through the morning with a trace to a half inch accumulation most likely, though a couple inches will be possible further northwest of a line from New Richmond through Rice Lake.
All of these threats come with the risk for power outages. Be prepared as ice storms especially are known to take quite the toll on power lines. Even after the ice melts early Saturday morning, severe storm threat in the afternoon could cause outages, too. Then, the threat for mix, freezing rain, and snow Saturday night could cause issues, too.
Temps return to the 30s Sunday and Monday after the warm but rainy afternoon Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Temps peak briefly Tuesday before cooling down for the second half of the week with generally quiet weather Monday through Wednesday. Snow chances return later next week.