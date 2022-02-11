Breeze continues overnight and brings wind chills as cold as -25

The wind picked up late Thursday night after the first round of precip came to an end, and that brought warmer temperatures into Western Wisconsin with temps between 11pm and 2am fairly close to 40 degrees.
Maximum gusts Friday were strongest to the west of us in the 40s, but Western Wisconsin still had gusts between 25 and 35 mph.
A cold front came through Friday and brought only a few additional snow showers, but the wind shifted directions and is now out of the northwest. Temps have been falling steadily since that 1am high temperature of 39 and will continue to fall overnight. In fact, 1pm was 11 degrees colder than 1am.
Overnight, the temps fall below zero to a low of around -6 Saturday morning, but wind chills will drop to between -15 and -25 at the coldest point early in the morning. High temperatures will only manage the upper single digits Saturday afternoon with wind chills perhaps a few degrees above zero at best, though the wind will be lighter and become calm by evening.
Lows could be colder Saturday night if the sky stays at least partially clear long enough, but there won't be that wind chill factor. Temps will only be slightly warmer on Sunday, but a weak system moves through Sunday night also bringing a slight chance for light snow.
Milder temps return after that system passes for next week. A strong winter storm is likely next week, but trends have been consistent in keeping at least the worst if not all of the snow southeast of us. Still, it's close enough to include slight chances for snow late Wednesday through Thursday. Temps will likely fall again as that system moves east.