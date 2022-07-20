 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breezy winds wash out the muggy weather, but only for a day or so

  • Updated
  • 0
Breezy winds wash out the muggy weather, but only for a day or so

The muggy meter is on the rollercoaster ride the rest of the week and the next day or two we'll be at the bottom of the ride.

That means comfortable summer weather is on tap!

DMA - HRRR PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Wednesday will start mostly cloudy with a chance for a few isolated showers. A closed off low is spinning over Lake Superior will be responsible for this until the midday. Then sunshine returns for the later afternoon. 

Winds will be gusty from the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will top out near 30 mph. This will feel rather fresh since dew points will be much lower. 

DMA - Futurecast Wind Gusts - RPM 4km.png

We will see the humidity return into the low 60s at time Wednesday, but it won't feel as sticky as the previous few days.

Muggy Meter iCast 32hr Daybreak.png

Overnight lows drop into the 60s with an isolated chance for a few sprinkles. We'll open to more sunshine Thursday with high temperatures towards the upper 80s. 

It will stay breezy Thursday and dew points will be in the "humid" category again.

Friday we'll see moisture increase with a chance for some isolated storms. That carries into the weekend too. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags