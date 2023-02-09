Brief cooldown tonight/tomorrow before sunshine and 40s return for the weekend

A thin line of snow moved through this afternoon, but only dropped a few flurries. It won't take long for clouds to begin to clear, either, and tomorrow will start mostly sunny before it gets completely sunny.
However, this evening's wind out of the northwest will continue to blow at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 overnight, similar to what happened this afternoon/evening.
Lows will drop below 10 degrees and it'll feel like the single digits below zero tomorrow morning. Despite the sunshine, temps will top out in the mid 20s tomorrow. While colder than the past couple days, it should be close to the average high of 26.
Sunshine will continue through the weekend, and it will get warmer with highs near or above 40 Saturday through next Wednesday.
The next low pressure system won't arrive until the middle of next week, and most of the precip may end up falling as rain especially Tuesday night and Wednesday before temps fall again towards the end of next week.