Brief relief from the heat after a few strong storms roll through

The steamy forecast doesn't waiver Tuesday, even with the risk of some strong to severe storms. Once the cold front responsible for any storms moves through, we'll be free from the extreme heat, but the humidity doesn't completely wash away.
Tuesday will be hot with high temps towards 90. Dew points will sit near 70 setting those heat indices to feel like the 92-95. It will be mostly to partly cloudy with a few rounds of isolated rain or t-storms.
There is a chance for a few spotty showers or storms through mid-morning and into the early afternoon. Spotty rain will be possible at any point as pockets of instability fire up some storms.
As heat builds in the later afternoon, we'll see instability grow, but it won't be able to break through the atmosphere until it gets enough forcing from the cold front.
This will be most likely after 6 pm. Scattered storms could become severe at this time.
There is a level 1 and a level 2 risk for severe storms. The main threats are large hail and gusty winds. Any storm that fires up could quickly become severe so have your alerts on.
After the front, dew points will drop into the low 60s. Temperatures Wednesday will be closer to the low 80s. There is a slight chance for a few more spotty storms Wednesday too.
Thursday, the heat and humidity return and build into Friday before another cold front brings storm chances into the weekend.