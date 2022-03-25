Bursts of blowing snow and gusty winds lead us into a cold weekend

Another active weather day is upon us before we roll into a weekend where winter tries to grab hold again.
Friday will be cloudy and windy with a good chance for snow. Temperatures will climb towards 40.
Winds will be out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts may exceed 40 mph at times through the afternoon.
Popcorn snow showers will develop for us throughout the day. We'll see moderate to heavy bursts of snowfall through the evening commute.
Some travel issues may arise as those gusty winds blow snow around even more causing greatly reduced visibility for short periods of time.
Snowfall totals will range from a trace to 1'' with most spots melting the snow as it lands. We may see a few slick spots develop from the fast snowfall rates, but measurements will remain low for most.
Overnight, those northwest winds will bring temperatures down into the teens with wind chills down near or below 0.
Saturday we'll clear out as we head into the afternoon then we'll find sunshine with high temps in the mid 30s.
Sunday is similar with more sunshine. Temperatures get stuck in the low 30s.
Next week we'll see temps back towards the 40s, but we'll also get the chance for more rain and snow again starting Tuesday.