By end of Tuesday, some parts of Chippewa Valley may exceed 6" of snow

A winter storm is taking aim at the northern half of the United States and western Wisconsin could see the brunt of the hit.
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Rusk and St. Croix. Travel is not advised in these counties through midnight Tuesday.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Buffalo, Clark, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pierce, Pepin, Taylor and Trempealeau counties through 8 pm Tuesday.
Timing: Snowfall will be falling for Highway 8 counties early Monday morning. More snow is likely to fall across those counties again in the midafternoon Monday through Tuesday night. For places along I-94/WI-29 line, we'll see snowfall start in the late afternoon through the overnight. A second wave will hit early Tuesday and last most of the day. That's when the heaviest snow will fall.
Totals: Snowfall totals will vary greatly. Between La Crosse and Eau Claire, anywhere from 3 to 7 inches will be possible. From Eau Claire to Highway 8 4 to 10 inches are likely. North of Highway 8 totals may range from 10 to 14 inches or more.
Winds: Wind speed will be from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Tuesday afternoon.
Visibility: Visibility will be low during your Tuesday morning, midday and evening commutes.
Travel impacts: Blowing and drifting snow will also reduce visibility throughout all of your Tuesday. Snow- and ice-covered roads will be possible from late Monday to Wednesday morning. Expect poor travel and delays for through Wednesday morning.
Forecast beyond this system: Once the snow ends Tuesday night, temperatures get cold. Highs stay in the teens all week and lows fall into the negatives. Wind chills will be well below zero or near zero the rest of the week too. We may see a few flurries Thursday before a slight rebound in temps into the weekend.
Your Stormtracker 18 Weather team will keep you updated with the latest information on air.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer will be tracking the system and commute conditions tonight at Live at Five as well as our 6PM and 10PM Reports.
