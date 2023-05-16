Chance for storms returns Thursday afternoon, but severe weather should not threaten like it did six years ago

On this date six years ago, May 16, 2017 would set a record for the longest continuous tornado path in the state of Wisconsin. The tornado touched down just east of Clear Lake three minutes after a Tornado Warning was issued.
The tornado gained strength as it moved east-northeast and caused EF-2 damage to a turkey barn and trailer park north of Chetek, where unfortunately many were injured and one person died. The tornado weakened briefly in western Rusk County before re-strengthening to cause EF-3 damage to a home near Conrath with winds as high as 140 mph.
The tornado ended two hours and 24 minutes after it began after carving a continuous 83 mile path of devastation. Thankfully, severe weather is not in tonight's forecast.
Our next chance for rain Thursday afternoon does come with the risk of thunderstorms, though at this point severe weather is not in the Storm Prediction Center's risk. Still, a low-end risk cannot be ruled out. Stormtracker 18 will monitor over then next day and a half as it gets closer.
It was sunny today, though the sky looked hazy from wildfire smoke aloft. Thankfully, that smoke stayed well up in the air and the near-surface air quality remained in the "good" category. Temps warmed up to near 80 as well, but a cold front is in the process of moving through as the wind has shifted to out of the north.
We will have another sunny day tomorrow, but temps will likely be about 10 degrees cooler than today with morning lows in the mid 40s and afternoon highs near 70. These temps are right about Eau Claire's averages for mid-May.
Temps will warm a bit Thursday ahead of shower and storms expected by afternoon and evening. most, if not all, rain will be out by Friday morning, though a few isolated showers could pop up mainly north of WI-29 throughout the day.
Friday will be cooler behind Thursday evening's cold front that'll cause the storms. This weekend looks nice with plenty of sunshine and temps near or even slightly above average.