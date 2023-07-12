Chances for showers and t-storms around as the Northern Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Wednesday

The 125th anniversary of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair kicks off later today and we could have some rain and t-storm chances around through the length of the fair. Rockfest also begins Thursday and will run through Saturday as well near Cadott.
Your Wednesday forecast will feature a mostly cloudy sky with scattered chances of showers and t-storms. The better chances look to be during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s with dew points in the mid 50s to low to mid 60s.
A few showers and t-storms will be around this evening but chances do diminish after midnight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s to low 60s.
Rain coverage for Thursday will be on the lower side but not completely zero as we'll be in between systems. Those chances do increase heading into Friday, but once again remaining scattered in nature. Severe weather is not expected during this time. Highs climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s with dew points in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Slight chances for showers and t-storms do continue into the weekend, but the coverage will be on the lower side meaning that most areas will stay dry. Highs Saturday in the upper 70s to mid 80s but cools a few degrees for Sunday.
Drier conditions look to move in heading into next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday. Highs rise back into the 80s for most Tuesday and trends continue to show highs towards the middle to end of next week in the mid 80s to low 90s. The 8-14 day outlook is trending towards above average temperatures from July 19 through JUly 25.