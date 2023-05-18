Chances for showers and thunderstorms return today, isolated strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon

We once again dealt with the hazy skies once again thanks to the Canadian wildfires. That kept temperatures down in the mid 60s.
We'll deal with another day of hazy conditions, but we should see a break from it Friday and Saturday before returning Sunday and Monday. Impacts are not expected down at the surface, but we'll monitor the situation closely, especially with the next system moving in.
The aformentioned storm system is set to move in today, and spell a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the area. A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, as defined by the Storm Prediction Center for the areas in dark green. The main hazards look to be hail and gusty winds, though a brief isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The timing of these storms will be between 1 PM and 7 PM. Highs top out in the 70s with a breezy south to west wind.
A few showers and thunderstorms linger heading into tonight, but the better coverage of rain will be during the evening hours, becoming more isolated overnight. Lows fall back into the 40s.
Friday will look and feel more like early Spring as we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a breezy north wind with a few isolated to widely scattered showers. Skies do clear out heading into Friday night as higher pressure settles in to our south. Highs only climb into the mid 50s to low 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s, so areas of patchy frost could be possible in the colder pockets.
The weekend overall into next week is looking fantastic with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions could return once again Sunday and Monday but should subside by Tuesday as the jet stream tracks further north. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Saturday through Monday, but in the upper 70s to mid 80s Tuesday through the end of next week.