Chilling temperatures and few flakes to start February

The past few days have felt phenomenal outdoors! Highs ranged in the mid to upper 20s throughout Western Wisconsin on Sunday, but the start to February will end the nice warmup.
Monday night will still be "warm" though with lows in the upper 20s. Temperatures will still be on the rise throughout Monday night, thanks to southern winds still giving us warmer air.
A cold front is set up roll through Wisconsin bringing us a few flurries, strong winds and decreasing temperatures on Tuesday. Tuesday will start off warm with highs in the low to mid 30s before slowly decreasing down to lows near -2.
A few flurries are possible until Tuesday evening, but little to no accumulation will occur. Winds will finally calm on Tuesday night.
Groundhog Day is looking mostly cloudy with highs struggling to reach the double digits.
Another dry day on Thursday with sunshine poking out and highs near 8. Friday will be another cold day before another warmup arrives into the weekend. Most of the week will be dry until a slight chance of snow arrives Sunday.