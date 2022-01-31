 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chilling temperatures and few flakes to start February

  • Updated
  • 0
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Today.png

The past few days have felt phenomenal outdoors! Highs ranged in the mid to upper 20s throughout Western Wisconsin on Sunday, but the start to February will end the nice warmup.

Monday night will still be "warm" though with lows in the upper 20s. Temperatures will still be on the rise throughout Monday night, thanks to southern winds still giving us warmer air.

Wind Forecast Graph - Tomorrow.png

A cold front is set up roll through Wisconsin bringing us a few flurries, strong winds and decreasing temperatures on Tuesday. Tuesday will start off warm with highs in the low to mid 30s before slowly decreasing down to lows near -2.

State - GRAF AM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

A few flurries are possible until Tuesday evening, but little to no accumulation will occur. Winds will finally calm on Tuesday night.

Groundhog Day is looking mostly cloudy with highs struggling to reach the double digits.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Another dry day on Thursday with sunshine poking out and highs near 8. Friday will be another cold day before another warmup arrives into the weekend. Most of the week will be dry until a slight chance of snow arrives Sunday.

7 Day Evening.png

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com