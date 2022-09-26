Chilly & breezy to start, but the temps warm up heading into October

The final week of September brings us that chilly fall feel, but by October 1, those 70s are back in the forecast.
Monday will be windy and cool. Temperatures will climb towards the upper 50s as northwest winds roll in at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will top out at 30 mph.
It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the morning with a few extra clouds rolling by in the afternoon.
Overnight, temps will drop into the upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible in areas where winds can settle.
Tuesday will be cool and breezy again. High temps will be in the upper 50s again. We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds, too.
We'll see our first shot at freezing temps by Wednesday morning. Our average first freeze happens on October 1st, so this would be considered ahead of schedule.
Temperatures will start to climb more by the end of the week. Our temperature outlook suggests a warmer than average start for October.