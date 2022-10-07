Chilly Friday, but slowly recovering over the gorgeous fall weekend

Mother nature has drawn up a beautiful fall weekend forecast for you. Not only will temperatures slowly increase, but we'll stay dry, and the trees will be inching closer to prime time.
It's a good weekend to get out and enjoy some fall colors. The Fall Color Report from Travel Wisconsin has most of the valley halfway or more to their peak colors.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures climbing towards 50. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 15 mph. It will feel very chilly most of the day Friday.
Overnight is when we'll hit our coldest point. Lows will be near 30 early Saturday morning.
Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temps slowly working back towards 60. We'll see winds turn more to the west-southwest which will slowly start our progress back towards warmer temps. Wind speeds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Saturday night we'll have lows down near 35 degrees. Then, southerly wind and some sunshine will boost us back into the mid to upper 60s Sunday.
We'll stay warmer through Tuesday next week, before another cold front knocks us back down in the second half.