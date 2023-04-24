Chilly stretch of weather to continue with scattered rain, snow today; more rain to end the week

Since our bout of Summer about two week ago, the high has been at or below 45 degrees eight of the last nine days. Average this time of the year is now in the low 60s, and we are to likely stay below average for at least the next week or two.
The other story was the flooding across the area. The Chippewa River peaked at 776.4 feet over the weekend, 3.4' above flood stage. As of early this morning, the river has now dropped below flood stage and will stay that way for the next few days. Down in Durand, the Chippewa River will drop below moderate flood stage by Tuesday afternoon. Major flooding is currently ongoing or will be ongoing for most communities along the Mississippi River and it will likely be the case through the week.
A weak wave of lower pressure will spell a few scattered rain and snow showers across the area to kick off the last week of April. This will be very similar to what we had on Friday. A rumble of thunder could also be possible as well. Winds will be light out of the west and northwest with highs in the 40s to low 50s.
We'll clear out tonight with skies become mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows fall back into the 20s to low 30s with a light northeast wind.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be the nicest days of the week, with partly cloudy skies Tuesday and a clear to partly cloudy sky Wednesday. Highs top out in the upper 40s to low to mid 50s Tuesday with 50s for everyone Wednesday.
We're tracking the next low pressure system to end the week into the weekend, bringing periods of rain showers to the area from overnight Wednesday all the way through Sunday. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible as well. While it's too early to talk exact details, there is the potential we could see a half inch plus of rain during this time, which could cause the river levels to tick back up once again. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s Thursday, but will fall to the 40s and low 50s for the weekend.