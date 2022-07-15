Clearing into a hot and steamy weekend once the rain ends

Very slow-moving thunderstorms continue to train over each other through early Friday morning. Localized rainfall amounts have been estimated in excess of 2 to 5 inches already as of 5 am Friday morning.
Flash Flood Warnings are in place for the following counties:
Barron- until 8 am
Chippewa - until 9 am
Clark - until 8:15 am
TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! Do not try to drive through flood water.
Rainfall will continue until the mid-morning hours as this stationary front slowly gets going again. We'll see the potential for an isolated storm through midday before we slowly clear into the evening.
High temperatures Friday will struggle to hit 80. Dew points won't hesitate to climb into the upper 60s to near 70 though. It will be very muggy.
Saturday will start with a partly cloudy sky. We'll see high temperatures start to climb into the mid to upper 80s as dew points remain super muggy. There is a slight chance for a pop-up storm, but trends are drier than anything else.
Sunday is a repeat of Saturday, but even hotter as high temperatures try to hit 90. We may see a 3-day stretch of 90s into next week.