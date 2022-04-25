Closing out April 10 to 20 degrees below average, May keeps the trend

This week looks no different than any other we've had this spring: cold, breezy, and wet.
Monday will be cloudy and cold with high temps barely hitting 40. It will be breezy from the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
We may see some periods of light drizzle or flurries from mid-morning through late afternoon. Weak little disturbances will prompt a brief period of isolated drizzle or flurries, but little to no accumulation is expected.
Winds stay breezy into Tuesday as lows drop into the 20s overnight. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temps back in the low to mid 40s.
Wednesday we will see a small wave move into the area prompting slight chances for more isolated rain/snow. Otherwise, Wednesday will be chilly and mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s.
The rest of the week we will slowly push 50 degrees, but it won't be until the weekend that we accomplish anything close to average.
The long-term forecast suggest we'll have a chance at colder than average temps into May, too.