Cloudier but seasonable weather will be with us the next few days

The first day of Meteorological Spring was indecisive as to whether it came as a lion or a lamb (depends on how you look at it or who you ask), as we dealt with seasonably mild temperatures with highs in the 30s and some snow.
The good news is today is looking quiet with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be light overall and temperatures in the low to mid 30s, which will be at to a few degrees below seasonal averages. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy for tonight with lows in the mid teens to low 20s and winds light out of the southeast.
Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy for both Friday and Saturday, but the winds overall will remain light with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.
The next system is forecasted to move in Sunday afternoon into Monday. This one will bring another round of rain and snow showers to the Chippewa Valley. The precipitation should begin to move in during the afternoon hours Sunday and we'll have periods of rain and snow showers continuing through the day Monday before ending Monday night. While it's still early to pinpoint exact totals and the finer details, confidence is growing that we'll see some precipitation from it.
After Monday, the weather will turn quieter again with temperatures slowly falling back to the lower 30s. Longer term outlooks continue to indicate a pretty decent chance we'll see below average temperatures heading towards the middle of the month.