Clouds held strong on Friday. Saturday morning/midday is only chance to see it before thicker clouds return

Temperatures today across Western Wisconsin were all within a few degrees of one another thanks in part to continued cloud cover. Highs only differed by six degrees between New Richmond and Black River Falls.
Most of Western Wisconsin topped out in the mid 20s with Black River Falls on the edge of the upper 20s and places like Osceola, New Richmond, Cumberland, and Rice Lake on the edge of the low 20s.
Partial clearing was expected Friday afternoon, but it never happened. Despite the expected return today, the sun remains missing. If you've seen a peek of the sun and got a picture, please share it as a comment on Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer's Facebook page.
Our cameras have been pointed west this afternoon to try and capture any peeks of sunshine, but the sun set at 4:48pm without the clouds clearing. There have been a few breaks in the cloud cover according to satellite, but they quickly filled back in.
A few more breaks remain possible overnight, but the sky should continue to be at least mostly cloudy.
The best chance to see the sun is from mid Saturday morning through early afternoon after the morning clouds partially clear and before thicker clouds move in from the west during the afternoon and evening.
If that round arrives earlier and the morning round is slower to clear like has been the trend recently, we might be lucky if we get more than a few peeks of sunshine, but there's at least the chance during the day. If it doesn't happen, it'll likely be another week before we have another chance for sunshine.
The thicker clouds arriving late Saturday come ahead of a low pressure system that'll likely bring rain Sunday night through Monday. There could be a few areas of snow mixing in early Monday morning, but temps will be warmer. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to near 40, and lows will barely fall below freezing by Monday morning.
Temps quickly warm back up to the upper 30s/near 40 again Monday afternoon with rain continuing to be the primary precipitation type. As the system continues Monday night into Tuesday, some mix and snow chances return, but temps will likely be in the mid 30s much of Tuesday.
Those temps can support all snow, but precip type will depend greatly on temps at and just below the cloud level. Temps slowly cool back below freezing as next week goes on, and the other chance for precip should come in the form of snow Wednesday night through Thursday night.